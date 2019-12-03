The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) launched an online survey Tuesday to better understand the needs, behaviours and habits of Canadians regarding their mobile services. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

CRTC launches online mobile wireless services survey

The survey will be open to Canadians until Dec. 31

During the month of December Canadians are being asked to answer a survey regarding wireless mobile services.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) launched the online survey.

The survey forms part of the CTRC’s review of mobile wireless services, which began in February 2019, the CRTC noted in a press release, adding the survey results will help determine whether future action is needed to meet the mobile wireless market needs of Canadians.

Until Dec. 31 at midnight, the survey will be available.


Most Read