Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Criminal probe begins after campfire-sparked blaze threatened homes in Kamloops

Blaze sparked Wednesday by campfire in Strathcona Park cut power to about 4,000 homes and businesses

Electricity has been restored to nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in Kamloops, B.C., after a rapidly spreading grass fire swept through an area not far from the city centre.

A statement from Kamloops RCMP says the blaze was sparked Wednesday by a campfire in Strathcona Park and a criminal investigation has begun as police search for the person who lit it.

Flames came within metres of homes and structures but RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley says in the statement that Kamloops firefighters and the BC Wildfire Service “did an amazing job” controlling and dousing the fire.

The BC Hydro website shows power in the area on either side of the Thompson River, overlooking the Overlanders Bridge, was cut just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, but had been restored about seven hours later.

The fire was fanned by gusty winds and spread quickly through the grass and sagebrush in the park but officials say it was controlled before any homes or structures were damaged.

The wildfire service ranks the current wildfire danger in B.C. from “very low” on the south coast, to “moderate” in the northeast, but a large area around Kamloops is also ranked as moderate, which means fuels are drying and the risk of surface fires, such as grass fires, is increasing.

The wildfire service website shows 52 fires have been reported since the start of the season on April 1, and 29 are considered active, but all are ranked as under control.

Dead and rapidly drying grasses exposed as snow recedes can raise early risks of a blaze and the wildfire service has said ample rainfall in May and June is key to curbing the fire danger over the summer.

READ MORE: Grassfire now under control in Kamloops west end

wildfire

Previous story
Williams Lake city council gives three readings to 6.6 per cent overall tax increase
Next story
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike

Just Posted

Matt Lees loves his work as a wildfire prevention officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Wiliams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Matt Lees enjoys working and living in Williams Lake

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council gives three readings to 6.6 per cent overall tax increase

Barry Mader of Pritchard brought two of his Gelbviehs to the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Producers, buyers, ranchers network at 86th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale

BC Wildfire Service fire crews have been conducting several prescribed burns in the area. (BCWFS photo)
Prescribed burn planned for Williams Lake Community Forest

Pop-up banner image