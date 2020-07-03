The incident occurred in the afternoon on June 30. File photo

Criminal incident in lakecity June 30 has RCMP appealing to public for help

Did you witness anything suspicious in area of Eleventh Avenue and Huston Street Tuesday?

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in gathering more information about a serious incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon, June 30, in the city.

Police were called to investigate a “criminal incident” in the area of Eleventh Ave. and Huston Street between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Cpl. Fraser Bjornson in a news release.

No other details will be released, confirmed Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

If you have any information about this or any other criminal offence, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

“If you provide information that leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property o the seizure of illicit drugs, you could be eligible for a cash reward,” notes Bjornson.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Study to identify housing capacity, gaps in Central North Cariboo
Next story
Kelowna RCMP commander calls for more nurses during wellness checks after complaint

Just Posted

Criminal incident in lakecity June 30 has RCMP appealing to public for help

Did you witness anything suspicious in area of Eleventh Avenue and Huston Street Tuesday?

Study to identify housing capacity, gaps in Central North Cariboo

The City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District will partner on the project

Williams Lake RCMP receive reports of possible counterfeit US currency

Anyone who comes in contact with money appearing to be counterfeit is asked to contact police

Rain prompts travel advisories, road closures in Cache Creek area

No stopping during heavy rain on highways near Cache Creek

Cariboo waterways swell as special weather statement, rain continues Thursday July 2

Quesnel River at Likely and Quesnel Lake seeing 20 to 50 year events

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

A list of charge rates or Crown referrals from police oversight bodies across Canada

Here are the rates of charges or referrals to the Crown from their most recent annual reports or online data

Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Kelowna RCMP commander calls for more nurses during wellness checks after complaint

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

‘Tarantula moth’ spotted in broad daylight on Vancouver Island

Polyphemus moths are one of the largest insects in B.C.

B.C. First Nations vow to keep fighting after Trans Mountain pipeline appeal denied

Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Coldwater Indian Band made the application

‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: Horgan

Premier Horgan said he’s heard concerns that Americans have stopped at Vancouver hotels instead of heading to their destination

US officer resigns after photos, connected to death of black man in 2019, surface

Elijah McClain died, last summer, after police placed him in a chokehold

Most Read