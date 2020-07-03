Criminal incident in lakecity June 30 has RCMP appealing to public for help

Did you witness anything suspicious in area of Eleventh Avenue and Huston Street Tuesday?

The incident occurred in the afternoon on June 30. File photo

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in gathering more information about a serious incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon, June 30, in the city.

Police were called to investigate a “criminal incident” in the area of Eleventh Ave. and Huston Street between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Cpl. Fraser Bjornson in a news release.

No other details will be released, confirmed Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

If you have any information about this or any other criminal offence, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

“If you provide information that leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property o the seizure of illicit drugs, you could be eligible for a cash reward,” notes Bjornson.

RCMP