CrimeStoppers: This week’s wanted list for Williams Lake

If anyone has information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Darwyn Sellars.

Sellars is wanted for driving while prohibited, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with his release conditions.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.bccrimestoppers.

Kurt Leo Kujannek

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kurt Kujannek for an endorsed warrant.

Kujannek is often found to be in both Williams Lake and Quesnel. He is wanted for driving while prohibited.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers, if

they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.bccrimestoppers.

Jeremy Marklinger

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jeremy Marklinger who is wanted on a B.C. wide unendored render warrant. He is wanted for: assault, breach of undertaking and theft.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicholas Ivany who is wanted on B.C. wide endored warrant for IC Act. He is wanted for: mischief.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Janine Alphonse who is wanted on B.C. wide endored warrant for IC Act. She is wanted for: theft.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Darcy L’Horondelle who is wanted on multiple B.C. wide endorsed warrants. He is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000, breach of bail and break and

enter. L’Hirondelle is described as being six feet tall and 241 pounds. He has short brown hair and often has facial hair.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Most Read