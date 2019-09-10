Marisa Marie James, Dillion James Loehndorf and Rylee Mitchell are wanted on outstanding warrants while Norman Thomas Devine and Jamie Jeanine Haller have been apprehended. RCMP file photos

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release three names

Weekly wanted person report provided by Crime Stoppers

The Williams Lake RCMP are trying to locate three people wanted on outstanding warrants.

Marisa Marie James,

James was born Feb. 9, 1999, and is wanted in B.C. for committing theft.

She is describe at a Caucasian female, five feet and two inches and weighing 122 pounds.

She is last known to have no fixed address in Williams Lake.

Dillion James Loehndorf,

Loehndort was born July 7, 1995 and is wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants out of both Williams Lake and Terrace for assault, obstruction and breach of probation.

He is described as a Caucasian male, five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 194 pounds with short brown hair.

His last known address is 1427 Dog Creek Road, Williams Lake.

Rylee Mitchell

Mitchell was born Oct. 8, 1995, and is wanted on B.C.-wide endorsed warrants for breaching her probation. Mitchell is described as an Indigenous female, five feet and six inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. Her last known address is Mountain House Road.

Anyone with information on any of these people is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

RCMP said two people in a previous wanted list have been located.

Norman Thomas Devine was apprehended by RCMP on an outstanding warrant in B.C. for committing theft under $5,000.

Jamie Jeanine Haller was arrested on B.C.-wide endorsed warrants and being wanted for four counts of theft under $5,000.

news@wltribune.com
