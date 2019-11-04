CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names of three wanted in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake RCMP are attempting to locate three people wanted on outstanding warrants

Dustin Lloyd McKeeman

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking assistance locating Dustin Lloyd McKeeman, 38. McKeeman is described as Caucasian, six feet tall weighing 161 pounds, with short brown hair.

His last known address was #10, 803 Hodgson Road in Williams Lake.

He is wanted for two counts of possessing a controlled substance and for theft under $5,000.

Darwyn Sellars

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking assistance locating Darwyn Sellars, 31.

Sellars is described as an Indigenous male, with short black hair and a scar on his lip.

He is wanted for firearms-related offences, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with his release conditions.

Devin T. J. Myra

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Devin Myra, 30, as he is wanted on an endorsed warrant. Myra has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle under $5,000.

If anyone has information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers. If you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Jamie Jeanine Jean Haller, 25, was also wanted on charges but has since been apprehended.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two bald eagles found shot dead in Alberta
Next story
VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Just Posted

VIDEO: Sold out crowd for Because We Are Girls premiere in Williams Lake

“It’s astounding to be in our own community and be able to experience what we’re experiencing today.”

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names of three wanted in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake RCMP are attempting to locate three people wanted on outstanding warrants

Late Kitimat goal makes way for overtime win over Stampeders Sunday

A late goal in regulation proved to once again be costly

New Royal Purple Playbox installed at Kiwanis Park

Youth playing in Kiwanis Park will have a few more tools, toys and sporting equipment to play with

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite looks to captivate fans in lakecity

Tour will be headlined by former WWE and WCW star Juventud Guerrera

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

UNBC professor appointed climate change and water security research chair

Nearly $1.5 million in research funding for this project has come from NSERC and Rio Tinto

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Most Read