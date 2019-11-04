CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names of three wanted in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake RCMP are attempting to locate three people wanted on outstanding warrants

Dustin Lloyd McKeeman

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking assistance locating Dustin Lloyd McKeeman, 38. McKeeman is described as Caucasian, six feet tall weighing 161 pounds, with short brown hair.

His last known address was #10, 803 Hodgson Road in Williams Lake.

He is wanted for two counts of possessing a controlled substance and for theft under $5,000.

Darwyn Sellars

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking assistance locating Darwyn Sellars, 31.

Sellars is described as an Indigenous male, with short black hair and a scar on his lip.

He is wanted for firearms-related offences, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with his release conditions.

Devin T. J. Myra

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Devin Myra, 30, as he is wanted on an endorsed warrant. Myra has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle under $5,000.

If anyone has information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers. If you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Jamie Jeanine Jean Haller, 25, was also wanted on charges but has since been apprehended.



news@wltribune.com

