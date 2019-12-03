RCMP are seeking information or the whereabouts of Larry Thomas Judd (from left), Brett Toney Houde and Justin T. Pichoch in Williams Lake. (Photos submitted)

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names of three wanted in Williams Lake

If anyone has information call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211

Justin T. Pichoch

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Justin Pichoch for several endorsed warrants.

Pichoch is wanted for breaching his release conditions, theft, resisting arrest and possessing a controlled substance.

Pichoch is described as a Caucasian, heavy-set male with a long, brown beard.

If you have any information contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-621 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Brett Toney Houde

RCMP are seeking assistance locating Brett Houde, who has outstanding endorsed warrants in B.C. for breaching his probation.

Houde is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-four and 130 pounds. He has short, black hair and some facial hair.

READ MORE: This week’s wanted list for Williams Lake

If anyone has any information contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if you with to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.

Larry Thomas Judd

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Larry Judd for an outstanding warrant for breaching his probation and failing to appear in court.

Judd is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-six and 161 pounds. He has short, brown hair and some facial hair.

If anyone has information call the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp
Next story
Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

Just Posted

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names of three wanted in Williams Lake

If anyone has information call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211

The Farewell: A funny and poignant film about the enduring love of family and the immigrant experience

Awkwafina delivers an Oscar-worthy performance in one of the best-reviewed films of 2019

CRTC launches online mobile wireless services survey

The survey will be open to Canadians until Dec. 31

Canadian Red Cross closes Williams Lake wildfire recovery office

Services, supports will continue

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Two arrested after shots fired in North Okanagan

Highway 97 re-opens after a six-hour closure due to a police incident near Falkland

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Most Read