CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names of four wanted in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating for people.

The Williams Lake RCMP are attempting to locate four people wanted on outstanding warrants.

Timothy Lee Hennessy

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Hennessy for breaching the conditions of recognizance.

He is described as around five foot nince and around 150 pounds with medium-length, brown hair and some facial hair.

Sheldon Wayne Squalian

Squalian is wanted for breaching the conditions of his release.

He is described as an Indigenous male, five foot one and 108 pounds.

Jamie Jeanine Haller

Haller is wanted in B.C. with an endorsed warrant for assault and unendorsed warrants for four counts of theft under $5,000.

She is described as an Indigenous female, five foot three, with shoulder-length, brown hair.

Her last known address is 406-650 Second Ave. N. in Williams Lake.

Leroy Sellars

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Sellars, who is wanted for uttering threats and multiple charges of possessing a controlled substance.

Sellars is described as an Indigenous male, five foot nine and 188 pounds. Police said Sellars has very short, dark hair and has multiple scars on his face.

If anyone has any information regarding any of the above individuals they are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

