CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names and images of five individuals wanted in Williams Lake area

New weekly wanted persons report provided by CrimeStoppers

The Williams Lake RCMP are looking for these individuals, who are wanted for various alleged crimes within the Williams Lake RCMP detachment area.

Janine Emma ALPHONSE

DOB: 1985-Dec-23

Last known address: 118-1427 Dog Creek Rd, Williams Lake, B.C.

Warrant(s)*** valid as of August 19, 2019

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Janine Alphonse who is wanted on B.C.-wide unendored warrants. She is wanted for: trafficking a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Alphonse is described as an Indigenious female, 5’7” (170cm), 190 pounds (86kg). She has longer than shoulder length black hair.

Michael Jerry DRYNOCK

DOB 1996-MAR-11

Last known address: 4087 Mountain House Rd, Williams Lake, B.C.

Warrant valid as of August 19, 2019

Police file #: 2019-6994

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Michael Drynock who is wanted on multiple B.C. wide warrants. He is wanted for carrying a concealed weapon x2, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose x2, possession of a firearm knowing the possession is unauthorized, possess a firearm while prohibited, attempted murder x2, and kidnapping x2.

Drynock is described as an Indigenous male, 5’5” (165cm), 126 pounds (57kg). He has short dark hair. Drynock is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Jamie Jeanine HALLER

DOB: 04-SEP-1994

Last known address: 406-650 2nd Ave N, Williams Lake, BC

Warrants valid as of August 19, 2019

Police file #: 2018-9816, 2018-10334, 2019-1727, 2019-1946

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jamie Haller who is wanted on B.C.-wide endorsed warrants. She is wanted for four

counts of theft under $5000.

Haller is described as an Indigenous female, 5’3” (160cm), with shoulder length brown hair.

Darcy Kristopher L’HIRONDELLE

DOB: 15-SEP-1988

Last known address: 2155 Commodore Cres, Williams Lake, B.C.

Warrant valid as of August 19, 2019

Police file #: 2019-3199

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Darcy L’Hirondelle who is wanted on a B.C. wide endorsed warrant. He is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5000.

L’Hirondelle is described as a Caucasian male, 6:0” (183cm), 241lbs (110kg). He has short brown hair and often has facial hair.

Dustin Llyod MCKEEMAN

DOB: 1980-DEC-14

Last known address: #10-803 Hodgson Rd, Williams Lake, B.C.

Warrant valid as of August 19, 2019

Police file #: 2019-751

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dustin McKeeman who is wanted on B.C. wide endorsed warrants. He is wanted for two counts of possessing a controlled substance and for theft

under $5000.

McKeeman is described as a Caucasian male, 6’0” (183cm), 161lbs (73kg). He has short dirty blonde hair and often has facial hair.

If anyone has any information on any of the about individuals, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-

TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

editor@wltribune.com
