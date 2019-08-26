CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release four names and images of individuals wanted in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP are trying to locate four people wanted on outstanding warrants.

Brett Toney Houde, born May 27, 1992, has outstanding warrants in B.C. for committing theft under $5,000. His last known address was 335 Litzenburg Crescent in Williams Lake.

Houde is described as Indigenous, five feet four inches tall, 130 pounds, with short black hair and some facial hair.

Allan Edward Judd, 42, is wanted for multiple warrants including two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of possessing a firearm without a license.

Judd’s last known address was the Stampeder Motel in Williams Lake.

Judd is described as a Caucasian male, six feet tall, weighing 186 pounds, with short dirty blonde hair.

Tracy Lorraine Stump, 38, is wanted in B.C. on unendorsed warrants for operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg per cent and driving while prohibited.

Her last known address was 314 Western Avenue in Williams Lake.

Stump is described as an Indigenous female, five feet and seven inches tall and weighing 161 pounds.

Kaylon Frank Thomas, 30, is wanted on B.C.-wide endorsed warrants for committing theft under $5,000 and two counts of uttering threats.

His last known address was 99 Third Ave. South in Williams Lake.

Thomas is described at an Indigenous male, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with short black hair and facial scars.

Anyone with information on any of these people is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



news@wltribune.com

