CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release four names and images of individuals wanted in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public assistance locating four individuals.

Darwyn Sellars, 30, is wanted for firearms related charges, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with his release conditions.

He is described by police as an Indigenous male with short black hair and a scar on his lip.

Kurt Leo Kujannek, 26, is being sought by police on an endorsed warrant.

“Kujannek is often found to be in both Williams Lake and Quesnel,” said Const. Joel Kooger, media relations officer.

He is wanted for robbery, possessing a weapon with intent, assault with a weapon and break and enter with intent to commit a crime.

Marissa Marie James, 20, is wanted on a B. C. warrant as of Oct. 21, 2019. She is wanted for committing theft and failing to abide by her release conditions.

James is described at a Caucasian, 157 centimetres tall weighing 55 kilograms.

Jamie Janine Haller, 25, is wanted on a B.C.-wide endorsed and unendorsed warrants for four counts of theft under $5,000.

Haller is described as an Indigenous female, 160 cm tall with shoulder-length brown hair. Her last known address was 406-650 Second Ave. North, Williams Lake.

Anyone with information about any of these four people is asked to please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

RCMP are also looking for information regarding an unidentified female attempting to pawn a stolen chainsaw at High Country Pawn Brokers in Williams Lake on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Anyone with information about this or who the female might be is asked to please contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.



