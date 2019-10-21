Williams Lake RCMP are asking for any information on the whereabouts of four people wanted on various warrants. File image

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release four names and images of individuals wanted in Williams Lake

The report for October 21 was released by police

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public assistance locating four individuals.

Darwyn Sellars, 30, is wanted for firearms related charges, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with his release conditions.

He is described by police as an Indigenous male with short black hair and a scar on his lip.

Kurt Leo Kujannek, 26, is being sought by police on an endorsed warrant.

“Kujannek is often found to be in both Williams Lake and Quesnel,” said Const. Joel Kooger, media relations officer.

He is wanted for robbery, possessing a weapon with intent, assault with a weapon and break and enter with intent to commit a crime.

Marissa Marie James, 20, is wanted on a B. C. warrant as of Oct. 21, 2019. She is wanted for committing theft and failing to abide by her release conditions.

James is described at a Caucasian, 157 centimetres tall weighing 55 kilograms.

Jamie Janine Haller, 25, is wanted on a B.C.-wide endorsed and unendorsed warrants for four counts of theft under $5,000.

Haller is described as an Indigenous female, 160 cm tall with shoulder-length brown hair. Her last known address was 406-650 Second Ave. North, Williams Lake.

Anyone with information about any of these four people is asked to please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

Read more: CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release three names

RCMP are also looking for information regarding an unidentified female attempting to pawn a stolen chainsaw at High Country Pawn Brokers in Williams Lake on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Anyone with information about this or who the female might be is asked to please contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Darwyn Sellars.

Jamie Haller.

Marisa Marie James.

Kurt Leo Kujannek.

Previous story
‘She was just beginning her adult life’: parents of Williams Lake crash victim Autumn Weir

Just Posted

UPDATE: SD 27 ready to assist students and staff following Saturday crash involving teens

Police say alcohol may be involved in single vehicle crash

WEB POLL: Who do you predict will lead the country after Monday’s Federal Election?

Take our online reader poll:

Memorial started at scene of fatal vehicle incident near Williams Lake on Highway 20

Bouquets of flowers have been laid at the scene, roughly 17 kilometres from Williams Lake

Kangaroos spoil Stamps home opener Saturday in lakecity

Quesnel scored with 15 seconds left to win 6-5

Showers, cool weather forecast for Cariboo over coming days

Heading into the work week Cariboo residents can expect cool, damp weather

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Most Read