CRIMESTOPPERS: Alexis Creek RCMP seek public’s assistance

Percy Gilpin, 26, is wanted on an outstanding warrant

BC CrimeStoppers issued a request for information from the public in locating Percy Gilpin, suspected to be in the Alexis Creek area. (Image courtesy of CrimeStoppers)

Alexis Creek RCMP are wanting to locate Percy Gilpin, believed to be in the Alexis Creek area.

The 26-year-old is wanted on an outstanding warrant for a criminal code charge.

Gilpin is described as a Indigenous male, 178 centimetres tall, weighing 70 kilograms with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com.



