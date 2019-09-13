BC CrimeStoppers issued a request for information from the public in locating Percy Gilpin, suspected to be in the Alexis Creek area. (Image courtesy of CrimeStoppers)

CRIMESTOPPERS: Alexis Creek RCMP seek public’s assistance

Percy Gilpin, 26, is wanted on an outstanding warrant

Alexis Creek RCMP are wanting to locate Percy Gilpin, believed to be in the Alexis Creek area.

The 26-year-old is wanted on an outstanding warrant for a criminal code charge.

Gilpin is described as a Indigenous male, 178 centimetres tall, weighing 70 kilograms with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

Just Posted

Cariboo residents reach out in acts of kindness toward stranger

Young woman offered food, clothing

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

CRIMESTOPPERS: Alexis Creek RCMP seek public’s assistance

Percy Gilpin, 26, is wanted on an outstanding warrant

Response to stabbing saves victim’s life: Alexis Creek RCMP

The accused will make first court appearance Monday, Sept. 23

Williams Lake residents invited to participate in World Cleanup Day

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is inviting people to participate and weigh the results

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

Ammonia leak triggers evacuation of B.C. hockey arena

The Comox Valley Sports Centre was evacuated Thursday evening while crews contained the leak

Most Read