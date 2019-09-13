CRIMESTOPPERS: Alexis Creek RCMP seek public’s assistance

Alexis Creek RCMP are wanting to locate Percy Gilpin, believed to be in the Alexis Creek area.
The 26-year-old is wanted on an outstanding warrant for a criminal code charge.
Gilpin is described as a Indigenous male, 178 centimetres tall, weighing 70 kilograms with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com.
