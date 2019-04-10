Crime Stoppers revisits mysterious case of sunken Bella Coola vessel

Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can help solve the case of the sinking of the Pacific Grizzly at the Bella Coola Harbour in 2015. (Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

The Pacific Grizzly went down in the Bella Coola Harbour in 2015

The Bella Coola RCMP is seeking public information into the sinking of a large vessel while it was moored in the Bella Coola Harbour in the summer of 2015.

The Pacific Grizzly, as she was known, sunk in the harbour August 4.

Estimates at the time suggested as much as 1,000 liters of diesel fuel had been spilled, though the concentrated efforts of local volunteers, fishermen, and the Nuxalk Coastal Guardian Watchmen helped to contain the spill in the harbour.

With her enormous stature and distinctive name, the Pacific Grizzly was well-known in the area. The vessel belonged to Leonard Ellis, the owner of Bella Coola Grizzly Tours and it sustained extensive damages when it sank.

If anyone has information regarding the loss, they are encouraged to contact the Bella Coola RCMP at (250) 799-5363 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— with files from Coast Mountain News.

