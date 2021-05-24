Crime prevention, remediation grants announced for Cariboo Chilcotin

Several programs aimed at crime prevention and remediation in the Cariboo Chilcotin have been approved for provincial funding with one-time civil forfeiture grants, totalling $352,890.
Crime Prevention Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of British Columbia Out of Court Community Support Services Initiative, $74,845.
Crime Prevention Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake In-School Mentoring Program, $30,000.
Crime Prevention Social Planning Council of Williams Lake Communities That Care, $74,045.
Domestic Violence Prevention/Intervention Programming Canadian Mental Health Association – Cariboo Chilcotin Branch Become the Change, $30,000. This project is a non-mandated program for male participants 18 years or older, who are low to moderate risk of perpetrating or have perpetrated domestic violence against their intimate partners.
Human Trafficking; Sexual Exploitation; Sex Worker Safety Canadian Mental Health Association – Cariboo Chilcotin Branch It Matters, $30,000.
Indigenous Healing Yeqox Nilin Justice Society Indigenous Healing through Traditional Practices, $30,000. This project will target the Tsilhqot’in and Ulkatcho at-risk youth who have not been taught traditional survival skills to live off the land.
Indigenous Healing Carrier Chilcotin Tribal Council Restoring the Role of Elders, $30,000. This project will engage Elders in the remote, rural Indigenous community of Ulkatcho to document and record traditional language and cultural practices.
Restorative Justice Williams Lake Community Council for Restorative Justice Williams Lake Restorative Justice Capacity Development and Service Delivery, $24,150 for bi-annual facilitator training. The abilities of current volunteers will be expanded and enhanced by way of peacemaking circle training and an anti-racism exploration group.
Restorative Justice Tl’etinqox Government Office The Tl’etinqox Restorative Justice Community Members program, $30,000.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Crime