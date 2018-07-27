BC Wildfire Service map.

UPDATE: Crews attending to five new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Two fires are near Chimney Lake, one near Jones Creek, one north of Suey Bay and one at Narcosli

Crews are now attending five new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Friday evening.

Two fires are near Chimney Lake, the first 1 km from the east tip and the second is 4 km north of the lake. Another is near Jones Creek, south east of 150 Mile House.

The fourth fire is just north of Suey Bay, while the fifth is roughly 30 km south of Quesnel (73 km northwest of Williams Lake) near Narcosli West Road.

The Narcosli West Road fire is estimated at 11 hectares, and the cause is currently listed as unknown.

Jessica Mack, the communications specialist for the Cariboo Fire Centre, confirmed Friday evening that airtankers and three firefighters are on scene working on the Chimney Lake fires. Crews have called for additional resources.

Airtankers are also tending to the Jones Creek fire and firefighters are en route.

Mack said a fire officer assessed the Suey Bayfire and that workers will attend to it on Saturday.

The Chimney Lake and Jones Creek fires are estimated at 0.9 hectares while Suey Bay’s was measured at roughly 10 by 10 metres.

The Chimney Lake, Jones Creek and Suey Bay fires are all suspected to be caused by lightning.

Previous story
Youths playing with lighter start Kelowna wildfire by accident
Next story
Wildfires cause havoc for humans, but not mule deer

Just Posted

MLA Barnett continues to help those impacted by 2017 wildfires

Every day she’s trying to help people

Tl’esqox opens new multigenerational community learning centre

Youth, Elders, leadership, community members and funding partners gathered at Tl’esqox (Toosey… Continue reading

UPDATE: Crews attending to five new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Two fires are near Chimney Lake, one near Jones Creek, one north of Suey Bay and one at Narcosli

COLUMNS: Finding ways to live with the Picidae family

As an amateur bird watcher I have always enjoyed the wide variety… Continue reading

Ribbon cutting on WLIB ball field Saturday

The Williams Lake Indian Band is hosting the grand opening of its new ball diamond Saturday

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut

22-year-old amateur from Richmond sits at 7 under in a tie for 23rd after wrapping up opening round

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. towns

Comedian Danny Nunes hopes youth will “drink the kool-aid” and exercise their vote

Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

B.C. rest stop partially closed for western toad migration

The western toad is an at-risk species and protected under Canadian law

B.C. man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

Most Read