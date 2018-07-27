UPDATE: Crews attending to five new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Two fires are near Chimney Lake, one near Jones Creek, one north of Suey Bay and one at Narcosli

Crews are now attending five new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Friday evening.

Two fires are near Chimney Lake, the first 1 km from the east tip and the second is 4 km north of the lake. Another is near Jones Creek, south east of 150 Mile House.

The fourth fire is just north of Suey Bay, while the fifth is roughly 30 km south of Quesnel (73 km northwest of Williams Lake) near Narcosli West Road.

The Narcosli West Road fire is estimated at 11 hectares, and the cause is currently listed as unknown.

Jessica Mack, the communications specialist for the Cariboo Fire Centre, confirmed Friday evening that airtankers and three firefighters are on scene working on the Chimney Lake fires. Crews have called for additional resources.

Airtankers are also tending to the Jones Creek fire and firefighters are en route.

Mack said a fire officer assessed the Suey Bayfire and that workers will attend to it on Saturday.

The Chimney Lake and Jones Creek fires are estimated at 0.9 hectares while Suey Bay’s was measured at roughly 10 by 10 metres.

The Chimney Lake, Jones Creek and Suey Bay fires are all suspected to be caused by lightning.