Highway 97 about ten minutes north of Quesnel as seen Friday, May 15. (Photo submitted)

Crews work on crack in Highway 97 just north of Quesnel

Motorists going through Friday said it is partially filled in

A mudslide at Umiti Pit Road 15 kilometres north of Quesnel that caused a crack in Highway 97 has been worked on by Emcon Services Inc. crews.

Part of the crack has been filled in, said a motorist who drove through the area on Friday and provided photographs to the Tribune.

“This slide happened two weeks ago and has been moving every day,” William Pattyson of Emcon Services told the Tribune Friday. “Originally we used asphalt to keep traffic safe.”

The decision was made to remove the asphalt and put in a gravel ramp, Pattyson noted, adding this can be maintained very quickly without disruption to traffic.

He said Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure engineers are monitoring the site and will provide advice as they gain insight into the cause and cure.

According to DriveBC, there are speed controls in effect and a southbound lane closure at the location.

Roads that continue to be impacted by flooding and remain closed in the Central Cariboo are Mission Road – 1.5 km southwest of Highway 97 and Knife Creek Road at the 10 km and 13 km mark.

In the North Cariboo region the Soda Creek Macalister Road, Quesnel Hydraulic Road – closed at km 20 with a detour via 2700 Road and 500 Road, Honolulu Road, Williams Lake Cut Off Road – at Hawks Creek Bridge, Quesnel-Hixon Road – 23 km north of Quesnel and Morris Road.

Earlier this spring DriveBC introduced a new app to provide updates on side roads impacted by flooding.

