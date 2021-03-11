Dog Creek Road within Williams Lake city limits will be single lane alternating traffic starting 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 as crews work on a frost heave on the road. (Kathy McLean photo)
Crews will be working on frost heave on Dog Creek Road within Williams Lake city limits
Work will take place 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 11, Friday March 12
Crews will be working on Dog Creek Road within Williams Lake city limits on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 to repair a large frost heave.
Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m. both days and the road will be open to single lane traffic only.
“Please expect delays during time or use alternate routes to avoid the area,” the city noted in a news release.
Motorists are asked to obey all traffic control personnel and reduce speed in the area.
