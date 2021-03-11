Crews will be working on frost heave on Dog Creek Road within Williams Lake city limits

Dog Creek Road within Williams Lake city limits will be single lane alternating traffic starting 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 as crews work on a frost heave on the road. (Kathy McLean photo)

Crews will be working on Dog Creek Road within Williams Lake city limits on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 to repair a large frost heave.

Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m. both days and the road will be open to single lane traffic only.

“Please expect delays during time or use alternate routes to avoid the area,” the city noted in a news release.

Motorists are asked to obey all traffic control personnel and reduce speed in the area.

Read more: ‘Gentle creep’ landslide continues to cause problems on Dog Creek Road


