Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Highway 97 near 140 Mile. (Max Winkelman photo - 100 Mile House Free Press)
Crews responding to vehicle fire on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake
A witness said the 150 Mile House volunteer fire department is attending, traffic lanes still open
Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Highway 97 just north of 140 Mile Wednesday evening.
A witness said the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. is attending.
Two lanes are blocked, but traffic is still moving both ways.
More to come
