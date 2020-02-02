UPDATE: Opal Street home destroyed by fire Sunday

At the site the WLFD could be seen actioning the blaze with water through visible flames

Emergency crews are on scene at a residence on Opal Street in the Dog Creek Road area of Williams Lake Sunday afternoon actioning a structure fire in the area. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

UPDATE:

Williams Lake Fire Department Chief Erick Peterson said Sunday’s mobile home fire on Opal Street is a complete loss.

“No injuries but four people have been displaced,” Peterson said. “Crews are still on scene doing mop up.”

Peterson said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen, however, noted the investigation into the cause will continue.

He also thanked the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department for sending two trucks to the fire.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews are on scene at a house fire on Opal Street in the Dog Creek Road area in Williams Lake Sunday afternoon.

The Williams Lake Fire Department, Williams Lake RCMP arrived on scene at roughly 1:30 p.m.

From the city, a heavy cloud of smoke was visible on the hillside. At the site the WLFD could be seen actioning the blaze with water through visible flames.

Williams Lake resident Adam Duffy, who said the home belongs to his soon-to-be sister-in-law’s, brother’s family, reached out to the Tribune to say he would like to start collecting donations for the family.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a complete loss,” Duffy said. “So I figured I’d start getting stuff together for them.”

He noted the couple, who have two boys ages two and four, lost a dog and a cat in the fire, however, noted the family was safe.

“Everybody’s going to need clothes, household items, too,” he said.

He added donations can be dropped off at 328 Clearview Crescent or at CP Electronics during business hours at 298 Second Ave. N. in Williams Lake.

Clothing sizes in need for the children are size 7 pants and size 9 shirts for the four year old, and size 3T pants and size 4T shirts for the two year old. In addition, donations of size 6 diapers can be dropped off, Duffy said, while the dad wears XL and the mom wears 2XL.

More to come.

