Emergency crews are on scene at a residence on Opal Street in the Dog Creek Road area of Williams Lake Sunday afternoon actioning a structure fire in the area. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

UPDATE: Opal Street home destroyed by fire Sunday

At the site the WLFD could be seen actioning the blaze with water through visible flames

UPDATE:

Williams Lake Fire Department Chief Erick Peterson said Sunday’s mobile home fire on Opal Street is a complete loss.

“No injuries but four people have been displaced,” Peterson said. “Crews are still on scene doing mop up.”

Peterson said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen, however, noted the investigation into the cause will continue.

He also thanked the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department for sending two trucks to the fire.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews are on scene at a house fire on Opal Street in the Dog Creek Road area in Williams Lake Sunday afternoon.

The Williams Lake Fire Department, Williams Lake RCMP arrived on scene at roughly 1:30 p.m.

From the city, a heavy cloud of smoke was visible on the hillside. At the site the WLFD could be seen actioning the blaze with water through visible flames.

Williams Lake resident Adam Duffy, who said the home belongs to his soon-to-be sister-in-law’s, brother’s family, reached out to the Tribune to say he would like to start collecting donations for the family.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a complete loss,” Duffy said. “So I figured I’d start getting stuff together for them.”

He noted the couple, who have two boys ages two and four, lost a dog and a cat in the fire, however, noted the family was safe.

“Everybody’s going to need clothes, household items, too,” he said.

He added donations can be dropped off at 328 Clearview Crescent or at CP Electronics during business hours at 298 Second Ave. N. in Williams Lake.

Clothing sizes in need for the children are size 7 pants and size 9 shirts for the four year old, and size 3T pants and size 4T shirts for the two year old. In addition, donations of size 6 diapers can be dropped off, Duffy said, while the dad wears XL and the mom wears 2XL.

READ MORE: Fire claims two historic buildings in downtown Williams Lake

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Smoke could be seen from Williams Lake early Sunday afternoon from a house fire on Opal Street in the Dog Creek Road area.

Photo submitted

Previous story
B.C. sees spike in drivers applying for Class 4 licences after ride-hailing approved
Next story
Evacuations, road closures and plenty of cleanup after B.C. flooding, landslides

Just Posted

UPDATE: Opal Street home destroyed by fire Sunday

At the site the WLFD could be seen actioning the blaze with water through visible flames

Curling club making accessibility top priority

“We thought: why don’t we do the whole deal and make the whole place accessible?”

Stage set for Sunday’s annual Freezin’ for a Reason polar bear swim

All for a good cause, and raising funds for organizations and charities

Cindy Watt and Brenda Bourdon bid farewell to Woodland Jewellers

On Friday, Jan. 31 they worked their final shift and left the company in the hands of Geoff Bourdon

CACWL outlines a busy year for the arts scene in Williams Lake

Near the end of 2019, Sonya Littlejohn took over the presidency of the CACWL

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Evacuations, road closures and plenty of cleanup after B.C. flooding, landslides

The rain caused landslides and closed a border crossing

B.C. sees spike in drivers applying for Class 4 licences after ride-hailing approved

Even bigger jump expected for new Class 4 licences awarded this year

Williams nets shootout winner as Hurricanes cool off Canucks

Carolina picks up 4-3 home win over Vancouver

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

However, 911 calls remained unaffected

One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was activated twice on January 31

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

It’s a mishmash of rules for cannabis sales in B.C.’s municipalities

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

Most Read