Crews responding to 15 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

As of mid-morning Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service said it is responding to 15 new wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a highly visible wildfire at Mission Road eight km south of Williams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

As of mid-morning Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service said it is responding to 15 new wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the highly visible Mission Road #BCwildfire 8 km south of #WilliamsLake. The fire is lightning caused and ~0.4 has. Airtankers have blanketed the fire, helicopters are responding to assist ground crews and heavy equipment is en route. pic.twitter.com/XvWUj8BQSg — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 31, 2018

“The fires are being assessed and will be actioned in priority sequence,” said Jessica Mack, communications officer with the BCWS.

“Ground crews, helicopters and airtankers are responding. There is lightning anticipated for today and it is expected that more fires will be discovered throughout the day.”

Mack said currently there are no known structural threats.

The BC Wildfire Service said over the past 24 hours the CFC has had more than 1,000 lightning strikes.

The fire danger rating for Tuesday, July 31 is considered to be high and extreme for much of the CFC area.

Knife, Middle Lake, Nazko, Place Lake Puntzi Mountain, Tatla Lake Hub, and Windy Mountain have a current fire danger rating of extreme.

The region also continues to be under a heat warning and special air quality statement issued by Environment Canada.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30C again Tuesday before things cool down Wednesday.

Today, July 31, is also the first day of a campfire ban for the region.



