Crews respond to vehicle fire at former Williams Lake elementary school

RCMP investigate incident involving stolen car

Williams Lake RCMP and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a car fire Monday morning at the former Glendale Elementary School property.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said members of the WLFD responded to the blaze at approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews put out the fire, and police started their investigation.

By mid-morning, a vehicle owner called the detachment to report their 2002 Saturn was stolen from the 200 block of Second Avenue.

If you have any information regarding the theft, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

