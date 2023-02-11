Fire destroyed a home at Sugar Cane, south of Williams Lake, Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)

Crews respond to house fire at Sugar Cane

No injuries reported

Fire ripped through a home at Sugar Cane near Williams Lake Saturday morning, Feb. 11.

Black smoke could be seen coming from a property near Highway 97 in the community.

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars confirmed everyone is safe following the fire.

He added teams were engaged and the response on all fronts for support was awesome.

No further details are available at this time.

Cariboo

