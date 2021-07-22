Crews make ‘notable progress’ on Flat Lake wildfire Thursday

Crews and equipment made “notable progress” Thursday, July 22, to secure the Flat Lake wildfire on the east side up to Begbie Summit, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

A BCWS update noted the fire received minimal precipitation Wednesday and Thursday morning and there was moderate fire activity on site. Smoke is highly visible from Highway 97 and the surrounding areas.

Highway 97 was open, as of 10 p.m. Thursday although drivers are encouraged to watch for speed reduction due to crews working. Check DriveBC for updates.

The update noted heavy equipment was working Thursday to gain access and establish indirect control lines on the east flank near Davis Lake working from Bullock Lake Road moving northwards to the Gustafsen guard. Crews will patrolling the transmission line.

An additional guard will be built in the southeast below Stormy Road.

On the north end, crews worked to connect existing road systems in the vicinity of Gustafsen and Neilson Lakes.

There are 15 helicopters available to continue to action the fires within this complex with bucketing activities.

Structural protection specialists continue to support the residences and properties on Bullock Lake Road.



