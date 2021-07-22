The Flat Lake fire is highly visible from Highway 97 at 70 Mile House. (Scott Nelson photo)

Crews make ‘notable progress’ on Flat Lake wildfire Thursday

Fire saw minimal precipitation, moderate fire activity

Crews and equipment made “notable progress” Thursday, July 22, to secure the Flat Lake wildfire on the east side up to Begbie Summit, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

A BCWS update noted the fire received minimal precipitation Wednesday and Thursday morning and there was moderate fire activity on site. Smoke is highly visible from Highway 97 and the surrounding areas.

Highway 97 was open, as of 10 p.m. Thursday although drivers are encouraged to watch for speed reduction due to crews working. Check DriveBC for updates.

The update noted heavy equipment was working Thursday to gain access and establish indirect control lines on the east flank near Davis Lake working from Bullock Lake Road moving northwards to the Gustafsen guard. Crews will patrolling the transmission line.

An additional guard will be built in the southeast below Stormy Road.

On the north end, crews worked to connect existing road systems in the vicinity of Gustafsen and Neilson Lakes.

There are 15 helicopters available to continue to action the fires within this complex with bucketing activities.

Structural protection specialists continue to support the residences and properties on Bullock Lake Road.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021Cariboo Regional District

Previous story
Flat Lake fire grows due to significant wind: BCWS

Just Posted

The Flat Lake fire is highly visible from Highway 97 at 70 Mile House. (Scott Nelson photo)
Crews make ‘notable progress’ on Flat Lake wildfire Thursday

A structure protection unit from the Williams Lake Fire Department has been deployed to assist the BC Wildfire Service at the Young Lake wildfire. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake structure protection unit deployed to Young Lake wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service is requesting the public not donate food and supplies to firefighters at the Northeast Complex at 100 Mile House. (Black Press Media photo)
Cariboo Fire Centre not seeking supplies for firefighters: BCWS

A firefighting helicopter passes over Barkerville Historic Town and Park near Wells on Saturday, July 10. Fires are still burning inside the Bowron Lake Provincial Park. (Rebecca Dyok Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Purdy Lake wildfire west of Quesnel no longer growing: BCWS