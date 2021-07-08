Deka wildfire now listed as ‘being held’

A 650-hectare wildfire near Deka Lake is now listed as being held.

The BC Wildfire Service said ground personnel continue to contain the fire within fire perimeter guards and will begin mop-up of the fire perimeter Thursday. Some resources are beginning demobilization and are being reassigned to other fires such as the 1,100-hectare wildfire south of Canim Lake in the next few days.

“The status of the fire has been changed to being held, which means we’re confident is not going to grow or escape (its guards),” BCWS information officer Erin Bull said Thursday. “The focus now is putting water on the perimetre or on hot spots.”

She said BCWS will now work to transition some of the resources on the Deka fire to Canim Lake, where firefighters are working to establish a line for heavy equipment guards on the northwest flank. The fire continues to grow upslope away from the community, she said, and “we are keeping an eye on it.”

A heavy-lift helicopter is being used to dump water over the Canim fire while they hope to gain ground access and move more heavy-lift vehicles in there over the next few days. An aerial assessment of the Canim Lake wildfire will continue today,

“It’s certainly challenging terrain because it’s quite steep,” Bull said. “There’s not a lot of roads up there.”

More to come.



