Crews douse wildfire near homes at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation

An air tanker and crew works to contain a wildfire in the Nemiah Valley despite strong winds. (Chief Jimmy Lulua photo) Crews battled a wildfire close to the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation’s administration building and subdivision Monday, May 16, 2022. (Chief Jimmy Lulua photo) A view of the fire Monday afternoon (May 16) with Connie Lake in the foreground. (Chief Jimmy Lulua photo) An air tanker battles a wildfire near the community of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation. (Chief Jimmy Lulua photo) An air tanker battles a wildfire near the community of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation. (Chief Jimmy Lulua photo)

Strong winds Monday (May 16) fanned the flames of a wildfire burning close to Xeni Gwet’in First Nation in Nemiah Valley, west of Williams Lake.

Chief Jimmy Lulua said Monday night the fire was near the community’s administration building and nearby subdivision, however, good work has been done by ground crews and air tankers to knock it back.

“Feeling good about it, great job by the tankers, knocked it down pretty good even with the strong winds,” Lulua told the Tribune.

Grounds crews are wet lining around the housing and infrastructure such as the community’s new solar field, and will continue first thing Tuesday morning, as the fire is still expected to grow overnight due to strong winds, he said.

Members of the Ravin unit crew and two initial attack crews as well as a water tender were on site Monday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered at 8:26 a.m. Monday and is estimated to be 15 hectares in size.

Read More: Tolko to discuss proposed logging in Horsefly area during open house May 28

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilcotin