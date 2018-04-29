Crews douse small, smouldering grass fire at Dairy Lanes Strata

The WL Fire Department doused a small grass fire behind the Dairy Lanes Strata Complex Saturday.

At roughly 3:30 p.m. the fire department was alerted to the fire, sending crews to the residential neighbourhood off of Mackenzie Avenue.

“It’s too close for comfort, that’s for sure,” said Peter James, Longhorn Drive resident and chairman of the Block Watch committee.

James said the small fire was on private property behind the residential homes in the complex, and added the area has been an ongoing concern for residents due to dead trees and long grass in the area.

WLFD Capt. Trevor Schick said he wasn’t sure how the fire started, but added a resident walking in the area observed the fire and notified the department.