Crews battle cluster of fires near Young Lake

Wildfire crews continue to battle a cluster of fires near Young Lake, which have grown in size over the past day.

Information officer Hannah Swift, with the Sparks Lake Incident Management Team, said Monday that the four fires near Young Lake have seen an “overall growth” of 30 to 50 hectares; exact sizes of each fire were not immediately available.

“A heavy equipment strike team is on site building a heavy machine guard,” Swift said. “The crews on site have the ability to pull aircraft from the Sparks Lake fire, should the fire behaviour increase and that be required.”

There are no structures currently threatened by the Young Lake fires, Swift noted.

The fires are under the same management as the team battling the nearby Sparks Lake Fire, currently listed at 40,266 hectares and the subject of an evacuation order for 170 properties and an alert for 704 properties.

There are currently 128 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 60 pieces of heavy equipment battling the fire, along with six structure protection crews and 10 Skeetchestn Fire Department personnel.



