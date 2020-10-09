Cariboo Regional District directors say they need more time to respond to the Province’s Rural Slaughter Modernization intentions paper. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

CRD wants more time for input province’s rural slaughter modernization policy changes

During the regular meeting Oct. 2, directors said the Oct. 19 deadline didn’t give them enough time

The Cariboo Regional District wants more time to sink its teeth into proposed changes to rural livestock slaughter in B.C.

With the deadline of Oct. 19, 2020 to comment on the Ministry of Agriculture’s intentions paper CRD directors said that is not enough time to respond.

Directors discussed the e-mailed invitation to respond, dated Sept. 15, 2020, during the regular board meeting Friday, Oct. 2.

Ministry of Agriculture – Intentions Paper – Rural Slaughter Modernization by WL Tribune on Scribd

Policy changes being shared with ranchers, abattoirs, local governments and health authorities for consideration include: increasing the amount of meat that can be processed annually by Class D and E licence holders, and expanding the criteria of who and where their meat can be sold to; developing alternative models of licensing mobile abattoirs to improve service for smaller-scale producers; exploring a pilot program for conducting certain inspection components virtually; and renaming the current “Class A, B, D and E licenses” to more intuitive categories.

CRD vice-chair John Massier said if the ministry wants meaningful input from local government they need to allow more than 30 days.

“We were sent the e-mail on Sept. 15, we are expected to put it out to our constituents for real feedback and get something to them in the middle of October,” Massier said, suggesting the CRD pen a strongly-worded letter.

Area G director Al Richmond said while he is pleased to see the ministry embarking on policy changes he is also skeptical.

“The bottom line has been, ever since they tinkered with it, it drove so many of our slaughter businesses out of business and drove them out because they couldn’t have the Taj Mahal washrooms for meat inspectors,” Richmond said. “We’ve lost focus.”

Richmond said he does not recall there being an outbreak or contamination in small local slaughterhouses and meat processing plants that occur in bigger plants.

“Rural meat producers have suffered from their over demand for safety and the care of local food needs to be put back in the hands of local people.”

Maureen LeBourdais, Area B director said even though the timelines are tight for the board, she has constituents who have applications in for the Class B, and will be forwarding the proposed changes to them for input.

Echoing Massier, Area D director Steve Forseth said he thinks they need a six-week window to have time to comment on the report and make sure they can get the report out to constituents.

John MacLean, chief administrative officer said there won’t be enough time for a formal response from the board, but the intention paper has a been referred to the North Cariboo Agriculture Development Committee for a response.

“Before we submit a response off to the Ministry of Agriculture we will forward it to all of the directors. We won’t have an opportunity to have a formal response here at the board table with the timeline that has been established,” MacLean said.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional Districtfood security

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law
Next story
Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Just Posted

CRD wants more time for input province’s rural slaughter modernization policy changes

During the regular meeting Oct. 2, directors said the Oct. 19 deadline didn’t give them enough time

CRD directors approve policy for disposal of aged fire apparatus

“Retaining the apparatus only imposes increased costs on the departments”

Low mortgage rates, pent-up demand makes third quarter property sales soar in northern B.C.

Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House all see value increases

Atlantic Power donating $15,000 toward new cow boss statue

In June 2020 the original one was removed as it was deemed rotten beyond repair

Work on Highway 20 bump to being Oct. 13

Drivers are asked to continue to slow down when driving over the area

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Canada is the most migrant friendly country in the world, according to Gallup

This is Gallup’s second administration of its Migrant Acceptance Index.

Most Read