Merging wildfires prompt Klinaklini Lake evacuation order in West Chilcotin

There are currently five evacuation orders and five alerts in the CRD

An evacuation order impacting 14 properties in the Klinaklini Lake area was issued Monday by the CRD. File image A

Fourteen seasonal properties in the West Chilcotin are the latest to be under an evacuation order due to wildfires.

The Klinaklini Lake Area evacuation order was issued on Monday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

CRD public information officer Tim Conrad said the CRD didn’t expect to have anyone to evacuate from the Klinaklini Lake vicinity, however, RCMP checked on the properties by helicopter Monday.

“Most of them had already left the area. It’s mostly cottages in there,” Conrad told the Tribune Monday afternoon.

Coastal Fire Centre information officer Dorthe Jacobsen said the Klinaklini Lake evacuation order comes as the Kleena Kleena Fire and Upper Kleena Kleens River fires are expected to merge.

“They are very close to being merged, if they have not already,” Jacobsen told the Tribune Monday evening. “Together they are close to being 10,000 hectares in size.”

The BC Wildfire Service is not fighting the fire at this point as it is a “modified response.”

“But we are monitoring it very carefully,” Jacobsen said. “What happens with modified response fires is that we talk with local land managers and owners and stakeholders and we figure out triggers. If the fire moves beyond those triggers we start assessing when we do need to take action.”

In its latest update the Cariboo Regional District noted there are currently five evacuation orders and in place impacting 118 CRD residents and 14,099 km2 on order.

Dean River North Area Evacuation Order

Issued Aug. 16 at 6:45 p.m., it includes the Dean River North area, including the Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park and

impacts 57 CRD properties and five Ulkatcho First Nation properties. The order is due to the fires in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.

South West Narcosli Creek Area #2 Evacuation Order

This order was partially downgraded on Aug. 16 at 12:30 p.m. from the initial order issued Aug. 11 at 6:00 p.m.

It mpacts 23 properties in the Narcosli Creek area and is due to the Narcosli Creek fire (C12302).

North Western CRD Boundary to West of Nazko (Shag Creek) Expanded Evacuation Order

Issued on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m. due to the Shag Creek wildfire the order impacts 901 properties and includes Titetown, Kluskus and Batnuni areas.

Tatelkuz Lake Expanded Evacuation Order

Issued Aug. 10 at 8:15 p.m. the order impacts 71 properties, and replaced and expanded on the Tatelkuz Lake Alert #2 issued Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. The order is due to the Chutanli Lake wildfire.

Current evacuation alerts

There are presently five current evacuation alerts impacting 1,149 CRD residents and 4,352 km2.

Mayfield Lake Area Evacuation Alert

Initial alert issued Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. due to the Mayfield Lake fire was partially lifted Aug. 17 at 12 p.m. and now impacts 28 properties.

Dean River North Area Evacuation Alert #2

Issued Aug. 16 at 6:45 p.m. due to the Dean River Fire, it affects seven CRD properties and one Ulkatcho property.

The alert was issued due to fires in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.

Electoral Area I Boundary to Michelle Baezaeko FSR Area Evacuation Alert (Reduced Boundaries)

Issued Aug. 16 at 12:30 p.m. due to the Blackwater River fire, the Nazko, Baker Creek and Blackwater communities remain on alert.

Remaining areas on alert includes 623 properties.

Narcosli Creek Area #3 Evacuation Alert

Issued Aug. 16 @ 12:30 p.m. including 985 properties and the communities of Narcosli Creek and West Fraser

due to the Narcosli Creek fire.

Intersection of Upper Dog Creek Road and Gustafson Dog Creek FSR Area Evacuation Alert

Issued August 11, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. for one property due to the Wild Goose Lake Fire.



