CRD under no evacuation orders for the first time since July

Rob Diether and Barbara Perrey were at the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market to raise awareness for the Cariboo Regional District’s Resiliency Centre to provide support and services to those affected by wildfires this season. The CRD has had to scale back in-person visits after the province re-instituted COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 21. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

For the first time since July, there are no wildfire evacuation orders active in the Cariboo Regional District.

Only one evacuation alert remains in place for the Moose Valley South area that includes 11 parcels of land. Otherwise, the CRD’s emergency operation centre continues to monitor the wildfire situation throughout the region. As of Wednesday, only two of the nine fires burning in the CRD are considered out of control, Flat Lake and Succour Lake.

“We are certainly not at the end of wildfire season and continued caution and vigilance are needed as much as ever,” CRD Chair Margo Wagner said in a release. “But the lifting of these evacuation orders this week was welcome news nonetheless. If we can get through to the fall without further losses in our region, I think the whole Cariboo will be breathing a big sigh of relief.”

Wagner said the CRD owes a huge debt to all firefighters, volunteer and paid, search and rescue personnel, ESS volunteers and average citizens who stepped up to help those in need during the fires. The success of battling wildfires in the area this summer has been thanks to all of these individuals efforts.

The CRD would like to thank residents and property owners for their cooperation and community spirit throughout the summer whenever an alert or order was made. They also noted that some neighbouring regional districts still have orders and alerts in place, so remaining vigilant is key.

Over the course of the summer, the CRD imposed 13 evacuation orders that impacted an estimated 2,650 people in addition to 38 evacuation alerts. Those in need of wildfire recovery assistance are encouraged to email the CRD Recovery Manager at recovery@cariboord.ca or call the CRD’s emergency information and recovery line at 1-866-759-4977 ( 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. weekdays).



