CRD to bring in private security to protect properties under evacuation

The Cariboo Regional District has contracted private security to protect evacuated properties across the region.

Lloyd Piehl, public information officer for the Emergency Operations Centre, said “significant” resources with expertise in road management are being pulled in from across the province to set up roadblocks and checkpoints in multiple locations as well as patrol areas that might be at risk.

Piehl didn’t have specific numbers on the security detail Thursday. The workers will initially focus on Canim Lake and Lone Butte and “potential troublespots,” he said, with plans to expand to other areas under evacuation order, such as Flat Lake-North Green Lake and Big Stick Lake.

“They’re going out as we speak. Most people are our residents and they want their property protected. Canim is the real problem spot – we’re hearing from a lot of people about it,” Piehl said, adding they have also heard from a lot of small business owners in Lone Butte. “Everyone is hyper-aware of what happened in 2017 – people getting broken into. We don’t want a repeat of that.”

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police “rovers” will also roam the areas under evacuation to keep an eye out.

“It depends on the day but we have a certain number we will be attempting to put out there to ensure the protection of the area,” he said.

Residents of South Canim Lake were evacuated Wednesday morning after the fire burning out of control on the hillside grew overnight. The order is for 482 properties, spanning 26,395 hectares in the South Canim Lake and Mahood Lake region. An evacuation order for 1,074 properties from Flat Lake to North Green Lake is also in effect, along with some properties in Lone Butte.

Those who are evacuated are asked to go to the Emergency Support Services centre, now at Lake City Secondary in Williams Lake at 640 Carson Dr. People on alert are also asked to pre-register with ESS at www.ess.gov.bc.ca in the event the alert becomes an order.

Piehl also urged those under evacuation orders to lock their gates and secure their belongings before they leave and “do everything you can to keep people out.”

Those who have had to leave livestock behind and need help with feeding and watering them are asked to call the emergency operations number at 1-866-759-4977.



