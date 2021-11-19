CRD temporarily halts foam packaging collection

The Cariboo Regional District temporarily cannot accept some recyclable materials due to transportation challenges resulting from unprecedented flooding.

As of Friday, Nov. 19, foam trays, takeout containers, cups and foam cushion packaging such as that used to protect electronics cannot go into recycling.

“Please try to keep these materials and return at a later date,” the CRD noted in a news release, apologizing for the inconvenience and thanking everyone for being patient.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictRecycling