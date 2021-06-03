CRD seeks input on solid waste plan

Cariboo residents are being asked for input on how solid waste is managed

Cariboo residents are being asked for their input on how solid waste is managed in the region over the next decade. A two-year review of the regional solid waste management plan starts June 8 with the first of six public meetings, accessible both online and by phone.

The sessions will provide Cariboo residents with background, as well as challenges and potential opportunities for improving the Cariboo’s solid waste system. The public meetings are also intended to provide a forum for residents to identify specific issues with current solid waste services and offer user perspectives. Visit cariboord.ca/talklesstrash to register in advance for a session. Visit cariboord.ca/talklesstrash to register in advance for a session.

Online meeting dates will be held Tuesday, June 8, Noon (1 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m.), Wednesday, June 16 (12 p.m. 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.) and Thursday, June 24 (12 p.m. -1 p.m. and 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.)

Throughout June, residents will also be asked to complete a waste and recycling survey this month as a part of the Talk Less Trash consultation process for the Solid Waste Management Plan update. Ideally, participants will complete the survey after attending a public meeting, to better understand the options and limitations faced in the region. The CRD will offer 10 $100 gift cards to residential and business survey participants.

Visit cariboord.ca/talklesstrash to access the online survey.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional District