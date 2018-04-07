Preliminary election results show Angie Delainey ahead of incumbent Melynda Neufeld by 36 votes in the CRD byelection. Tribune file photo

CRD releases preliminary byelection results for Area E

Newcomer Angie Delainey leads in the number of votes for Area E director’s seat

The preliminary results are in for the Cariboo Regional District’s byelection for Area E.

CRD political newcomer Angie Delainey received 96 votes while Melynda Neufeld, who has served as the Area E alternate and as director since January, received 60 votes.

The CRD issued a news release with the numbers about an hour after the polls closed at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 7.

The official election results will be announced Tuesday, April 10 by the CRD.

There are more than 4,000 residents living within the CRD’s Area E boundaries, however, exactly how many of those residents are eligible voters is unknown.

Delainey campaigned on being approachable and honest in nature, and a passionate person with a strong work ethic “especially where the betterment of my community is involved.”

She also encouraged residents to raise the voter turnout.

Read more: CRD Area E byelection voting underway Saturday

There were four polling stations opened for 12 hours on Saturday for voters to cast their ballots at the CRD office in Williams Lake and at Chilcotin Road, Mountview and Dog Creek schools.

There were also two days of advanced voting available.

Area E residents will head to the polls a second time during the fall election in six months, where they will again be asked to vote for a representative for their area.

Honouring Humboldt

Honouring Humboldt

Hockey families leave flowers in doorway of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake to pay respects to Humboldt victims

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association parents and executive mourn Humboldt Broncos tragedy

WLMHA president Todd Isnardy: “We have very, very heavy hearts as does the whole hockey community in Canada”

