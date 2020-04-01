CRD refuse sites remain open as essential service,

Cariboo-Chilcotin residents are being encouraged to use refuse sites only when necessary and to practice social distancing while on site due to COVID-19.

As of today, April 1, all Cariboo Regional Districts refuse have switched to regular summer hours.

CRD manager of solid waste management Tera Grady said sites are open as essential services for household waste disposal, not for multiple trips of ‘inert’ waste.

“Please leave these non-essential trips for another time,” she noted.

Soda Creek resident Diane Dunaway took a photograph of the McLeese Lake transfer station on March 23 that featured a blue drum set in the foreground amidst lots of other household waste.

She posted it the next day on her Facebook page with the caption: “Every dump item tells a story. Witness our McLeese Lake landfill yesterday. Day 10 of school closures, coronavirus situation. One too many solos?”

Grady said garbage and recycling access remains available at all controlled sites, but share sheds remain closed until further notice.

Oliver Berger, in a video prepared for the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, suggests building a waste-diversion station at home.

In Williams Lake, city crews have been cleaning streets extensively in recent days and continuing with pot hole repair.

I was going to organize the second annual City-wide cleanup for Williams Lake on Earth Day, April 22, but with the COVID-19 pandemic that won’t be happening.

Instead families are encourage to clean in front of their yards, even with the help of small children. Feel free to send me the photographs by e-mail news@wltribune.com or through the Williams Lake Tribune’s facebook page in messenger.

Monica Lamb-Yorski



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.