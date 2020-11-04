CRD re-opens some share sheds, but not in Williams Lake

COVID-19 restrictions are in place, the openings are on a trial basis

Share sheds in the Cariboo Regional District re-opened at most transfer stations on a trial basis beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3, but not at the site on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake.

Solid waste management supervisor Tera Grady said the Williams Lake share shed requires full-time staff looking after it due to COVID-19 precautions and there is not enough in the budget to cover that at this point.

“We also have problems with it after hours and until we can secure the building we have some real challenges,” Grady said.

The openings are going to be on a trial basis.

They will be closed again if they become over-full of donated or prohibited items, if users demonstrate aggressive or confrontational behaviour towards staff or others, if users loiter on foot or in vehicles or if increased share shed traffic inhibits operation of the refuse sites.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, residents are reminded to obey all signage and limit use of share sheds to one person or family ‘bubble’ at a time, in order to maintain social distancing.

Residents are asked to be mindful of the space limitations and bring a limited number of items for drop off at a time.

Items that cannot be left at share sheds include clothing, which should be taken to local thrift stores.

“Share sheds are not designed to manage clothing, they too often become soiled and they quickly overwhelm the space,” the CRD news release note, adding excess clothing used to be diverted to a local non-profit, but their end buyer is not purchasing textiles due to COVID-19.

Car seats and baby/child safety equipment – for liability reasons cannot be accepted. The CRD suggests these types of non-expired and undamaged items to friends, family or neighbors. Or post for sale or for free on buy and sell or social media sites.

Small loose toys or toy parts for puzzles, games, figures, etc. cannot be accepted either.

These items easily become separated and end up being discarded. If all parts are present, they should be contained in a clear, sealed plastic bag and labelled.

Users are asked to stay home if they are feeling unwell with symptoms of flu, cold, or fever; or have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days; or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

