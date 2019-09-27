This recycling depot opened for business this week in Tatla Lake at the Graham Inn while a second depot also opened up in McLeese Lake at the McLeese Lake Transfer Station. Photo submitted.

CRD opens two new recycle depots in McLeese lake and Tatla Lake

These new depots will allow residents to recycle containers, paper, glass, plastic bags and overwrap

McLeese Lake and Tatla Lake residents now can recycle closer to home with the opening of satellite recycling depots in their communities.

As of the week of Friday Sept. 27, both depots are open for business and accept all Recycle BC materials, including containers, paper, glass, plastic bags and overwrap, foam packaging and other flexible plastic packaging.

The McLeese Lake depot is located at the CRD McLeese Transfer Station (2258 Beaver Lake Road) and will be open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. The Tatla Lake depot is located at the Graham Inn (6423 HWY 20). It is open Mondays and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m.

Please note, depots can only be used during hours of operation. Unfortunately, materials left outside the depot while it is closed will be disposed. Depot attendants help educate residents on how to sort their recyclables, but they will not do the sorting for them.

The new sites accept all Recycle BC materials. To learn what materials can be recycled or to find a depot recycling guide, visit cariboord.ca/recycling or recyclebc.ca or pick one up at your local depot.

Please remember, CRD Recycle BC depots do not accept hazardous items like batteries, electronics, sharps, and pressurized tanks. To find out where to dispose of hazardous items, or non-packaging and paper items like tires, used oil or medications, visit rcbc.ca or call the BC recycling hotline at 1-800-667-4321.

Read More: B.C. wants feedback on plans to ban, reduce and recycle plastics

These are the first two satellite recycling depots opened by the CRD. They differ from a regular recycling site, because the CRD is responsible for hauling the recyclables to the next closest depot. For example, the McLeese Lake recyclables will be dropped off at the Wildwood recycling depot. Recycle BC is responsible for the transportation and management of the recyclables from there.

Adding these two depots were goals in the CRD’s current Solid Waste Management Plan. The planning process for the next plan will start in the fall of 2020. Watch for surveys and meeting dates to have your say.

To date, the CRD operates 13 regular recycling depots from Nimpo Lake to Watch Lake to Baker Creek and as far east as Horsefly. In 2018, 855 tonnes of recyclables were collected across all the sites. Find a list of the sites and their hours at cariboord.ca/recycling.

The CRD collects recyclables on behalf of Recycle BC, who responsibly recycles packaging and paper from B.C. residents. Learn more about the Recycle BC program: recyclebc.ca


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
