The usually bright-blue Chilcotin River turns grey during the spring melt season.

CRD monitoring Chilcotin River for future flooding

Potential for high stream flows in coming week

The Cariboo Regional District is keeping a close eye on the Chilcotin River, as temperatures are expected to stay warm through the region.

“It is potentially going to see some high stream flows and issues coming up in the next week or so,” said Emily Epp, manager of communications for the CRD.

According to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, there is nothing significant in the short term, one to two day, forcast.

“We are letting people know who live along the tributaries to take steps to prepare if they have concerns. If they need to sandbag, they can reach out to us, and they should also make sure they have emergency supplies and an emergency plan in place.”

While currently they are simply monitoring stream-flows and haven’t released any alerts, Epp said they’ve received a general heads up from the province that the river and its tributaries may be a concern as areas thaw, particularly in the areas impacted by wildfires.

The CRD is also keeping an eye on the areas around Hawks Creek and the Rose Lake dam, where there have been controlled water releases in recent days.

In the regional district, however, it’s currently Nazko that is the worst hit, with 120 properties under evacuation order for the CRD, some even airlifted out of the area. For more, see our story on A3.

In Williams Lake, the public works department has placed sand piles on North Lakeside, at Signal Point Road, and South Lakeside at the sewer lift, and at the public works yard. Sand bags for filling are available to residents at the public works yard as well.

In the CRD, those in need of information, help or sandbags are urged to call the emergency operations centre’s public information line, at 1-866-759-4977.

“Our main message for everyone in the Cariboo is that we want people to be cautious around areas with road washouts or high stream flows because the ground can be undercut without you realizing it, and it can be quite dangerous,” said Epp. “Be aware and use caution.”

Previous story
More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings
Next story
Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

Just Posted

Prescribed burn planned for Puntzi firefighting base

The Puntzi firefighting base is located roughly 140 kilometres west of Williams Lake

CRD monitoring Chilcotin River for future flooding

Potential for high stream flows in coming week

PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in Nazko region

Images from the flooding in Nazko

Behind the scenes: Playing a teen and a puppet in adult comedy, ‘Hand to God’

Julian Ratz explains how he’s worked with his puppet, Tyrone, in the studio theatre’s latest production

Haphazard History: Simon Fraser’s Son

Barry Sale Special to the Tribune/Weekend Advisor Most of us have heard… Continue reading

Postmen co-ordinating donations for Nazko residents

Disaster relief organization has details on all most needed items

Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones will be sentenced in Kelowna court

Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

Hotel has been running for more than 40 years

Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

More than 1,400 people died of opioid-related overdoses in B.C. in 2017

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

The Emergency Measures Organization is urging people to leave certain neighbourhoods in and around Saint John

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

Most Read