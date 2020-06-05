The CRD Library in Williams Lake will begin offering curbside pickup for library items, beginning Tuesday, June 9. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

CRD library to offer curbside pick up in Williams Lake beginning June 9

Due to COVID-19 the library has been closed to the public since March 17

Patrons of the Cariboo Regional District library in Williams Lake will be able to check out books by curbside pick up beginning Tuesday, June 9.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the library was closed to the public on March 17, 2020.

A notice on the door of the library Friday morning indicates people can place a hold on any item within the library’s system by going online or by phoning into the library.

Staff will contact patrons to arrange a time for picking up items just outside the library on Fourth Avenue North.

“During these challenging times, we are commit ed to bringing library services to you while respecting the guidelines of the provincial health authority,” the notice states.

Throughout the pandemic, digital services have still been available including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, video streaming, eLearning, is available 24/7 online at cln.ca.


Williams Lake

