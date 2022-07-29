The Cariboo Regional District has issued a water overuse advisory notice for Lexington, Horse Lake and 108 Mile, Friday, July 29. (Williams Lake Tribune file image)

CRD issues water overuse advisory notice for Lexington, 108 Mile, Horse Lake

The water is becoming ‘critically low,’ notice states

The Cariboo Regional District has issued a public notice regarding critically low water levels for Lexington subdivision near Williams Lake, 108 Mile and Horse Lake in the 100 Mile House area, Friday, July 29.

“The water is dropping at critical levels and we can’t fill the reservoirs fast enough,” saidCRD manager of environmental services Charles Boulet.

“It is a matter of overuse by residents that is causing the low flow. People need to be considerate of their neighbours.”

Leading up to the current heat warning it had been fairly wet and cool in the region so more recently as the temperatures reach the mid-30s, people are opening up the taps, he added.


