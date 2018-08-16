CRD map

CRD issues evacuation order for Dean River North and Ulkatcho First Nation

The order includes 57 properties in the CRD and five properties on Ulkatcho First Nation

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 62 properties in the Dean River North area, including the Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park. An evacuation alert remains in place for the Dean River North area.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action, says a news release from the CRD.

The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Williams Lake.

Evacuees should register at the ESS Reception Centre at Lake City Secondary Campus at 640 Carson Drive in Williams Lake.

The CRD notes that if you have a primary residence outside of the evacuation order, you will not be eligible for Emergency Support Services (ESS).

The evacuation order area includes 57 properties in the Cariboo Regional District and five properties on Ulkatcho First Nation.

The evacuation alert area now includes seven properties in the Cariboo Regional District and one property on the Ulkatcho First Nation.

View a map of the affected areas here: https://bit.ly/2OC6wKU

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert or order and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2tcpS1e

READ MORE: Three new fires yesterday in Cariboo Fire Centre: Aug. 16 update


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Evacuation order issued for properties in Dean River North area

