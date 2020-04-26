An evacuation alert has been issued for six more properties near the Hawkes Creek crossing on the Likely Road as of Sunday, April 26. (CRD image)

CRD issues evacuation alert for six more properties near Hawkes Creek and Likely Road due to flooding

The alerts were issued Sunday, April 26

Evacuation alerts have been issued for six more properties near the Hawkes Creek crossing on the Likely Road.

That brings the total up to more than 10 alerts in that area, plus an order for one property that has already been vacated.

The Cariboo Regional District issued the new alerts early Sunday afternoon and communications manager Chris Keam said the alerts come in anticipation of further flooding in the area.

Alerts are put in place to give residents time to prepare should evacuation be required.

Residents are encouraged to visit the CRD emergency operations Facebook page.

“We also continue to focus on Borland Creek and the San Jose River with information from the BC River Forecast Centre,” Keam said.

Drive BC is reporting the following road closures for the Central Cariboo as of Sunday, April 26 at 1 a.m.

Beaver Valley Road at the eight kilometre mark

Gravel Creek Road

Mission Road – 1.5 km southwest off Highway 97

Mile 108 Horsefly Road where it is washed out at three kilometre at Moon Creek

Chilcotin-Newton Road

Redstone-Chezacut Road at the 40 km mark

Knoll Road

Mountain House Road – closed at Hawkes Creek Bridge with alternate access through both ends of road

Walker Road

Jacobson Road – closed at the 10 km mark due to washout with no alternate route

Pigeon Road – closed 100 m west of bridgem, with a detour available by pilot vehicle

Cave Road

Bells Lake Road – closed in three locations – at 3 km, 7.5 km and 10 km

Doyle Road

Bunting Lake

Valley Road (off Horsefly)

Anaham’s Meadow Road – at the 8 km mark near Alexis Creek

Newton-Whitewater

Knife Creek Road – at the 10 km and 13 km mark

Bayliff Road – at Chilko-Newton intersection

Stanchfield Road

Branch Drive – north end

Likely Road – at Hawkes Creek

South Telford Road

Soda Creek Road – at 15 km mark

In the event of an evacuation, residents are asked not shut off natural gas.

Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD's emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily).

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup.

