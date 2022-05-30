CRD hosting ‘board on the road’ meetings in Barkerville June 9, 10

For the first time since the start of the pandemic the Cariboo Regional District Board will be taking its board on the road for meetings on June 9 to 10.

The board will be going to the traditional, unceded territory of Dakelh and Secwépemc peoples in Barkerville Historic Town and Park.

“At ‘Board on the Road,’ directors of the CRD and residents meet to listen to the CRD board and committee of the whole Meetings “on the road,” as opposed to our regular meeting place in Williams Lake,” a CRD news released noted.

“As director of Electoral C and vice-chair of the CRD board of directors, I felt it was important to host our first ‘Board on the Road’ since the pandemic at one of our key cultural tourism attractions which has taken a big economic hit during COVID. We are excited to be at Barkerville Historic Town and Park to conduct our June meeting, to mingle with community members during our meetings and then kick-off the summer with a barbecue,” said vice-chair, John Massier.

All meetings will take place at the Barkerville Visitor’s Centre just inside the entrance gates. On Thursday, June 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. there is the committee of the whole and then in the evening, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there is a free community BBQ at the Forest Rose Campground, Group Site 147.

Residents are encouraged to “come listen, learn, reconnect, share a meal, and meet the CRD board of directors and some staff in person. The CRD will be contributing to the Barkerville Heritage Trust for providing the barbecue.”

The board meeting will take place at the Barkerville Visitor’s Centre on Friday, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the CRD board of directors invite local community members to attend.

“When you arrive onsite let the Barkerville staff know you are here for the meetings and/or barbecue and they will point you in the right direction. The CRD board of directors are excited to get out and see everyone in person again and thanks the staff and board of Barkerville Historic Town and Park in assisting with all the preparations,” the news release stated.

