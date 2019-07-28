CRD HIGHLIGHTS: Regional district endorses creation of indoor turf facility committee

The Cariboo Regional District looked at a wide range of issues in their last meeting of 2018. (File Photo Black Press)

The Cariboo Regional District board allocated $88,500 from its annual allotment of Community Works funds towards infrastructure upgrades related to the Red Bluff Sewer.

The Red Bluff sewer system discharges pre-treated sewage to Cariboo Pulp and Paper (CPP) for final treatment and disposal and CPP is relining a portion of the effluent line that runs from the final lagoon to the Fraser River.

The CRD is responsible for 1.3 per cent of the costs CPP sewer treatment infrastructure upgrades, because the Red Bluff sewer contributes 1.3 per cent of the total flow.

The board will also be entering an agreement with the Alexandria Community Hall Society and contributing $20,000 for energy efficiency upgrades at the hall. The Society plans to update their electrical system and convert to LED lighting.

McLeese Lake hall land use changes

The board approved a request from the McLeese Lake Recreation Commission Society to amend the land title covenant for the McLeese Lake recreation property.

The covenant currently limits the use of the property to public recreation only; it will now be changed to “community use.”

This wording change supports the Society’s desire to enter into an agreement with the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society to allow them to use a portion of the property for construction and operation of a fire hall.

GoFish BC lake access improvement supported

The CRD Directors will be writing a letter of support for the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC’s (FFSBC) lake access improvement project to enhance and improve access to the world class recreational fishing opportunities located along the Highway 24 corridor, including Hathaway Lake, Fawn Lake, Bridge Lake and Big Deka Lake.

Tyee Lake receives grant for assistance

The board approved a grant totaling $1,000 for the Tyee Lake Community Association towards their AGM, fundraising event and community picnic.

The funding comes from the Electoral Area D grants for assistance fund.

Williams Lake indoor turf facility committee formed

The Central Cariboo Joint Committee had a presentation at its June 19 meeting from the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association (WLYSA) regarding a proposed indoor soccer facility in Williams Lake.

The WLYSA wishes to move the project forward through forming a technical committee to review project considerations and bringing recommendations to the City, CRD and Williams Lake Indian Band regarding the project.

The CRD Board endorsed the recommendation to appoint directors Angie Delainey and Steve Forseth to the technical committee. The City of Williams Lake will be endorsing the recommendation for Councillors Jason Ryll and Marnie Brenner to sit on the committee.

Upcoming Meetings:

CCRHD & CRD Boards – Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Files contributed by the Cariboo Regional District.

