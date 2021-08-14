CRD expands Moose Valley evacuation order

Evacuees are advised to travel to the Emergency Support Centre at the 100 Mile Community Hall

An evacuation order has been issued for Moose Valley Area #2 by the Cariboo Regional District.

This order includes 22 parcels of land, including 4391 and 4592 Gustafson Lake Forest Service Rd. and 5372 Helena Lake Rd, and covers 33,717 hectares.

Due to immediate danger to life and safety residents of the impacted properties are asked to leave the area immediately. This action will be expedited by the RCMP. Evacuees are advised to evacuate via Highway 97 and go to the CRD’s Emergency Service Centre located at the 100 Mile Community Hall on Birch Avenue. The evacuees are asked to register to receive support and update from the ESC as the situation evolves.

Before leaving, evacuees should shut all doors and windows, close gates, gather pets and take only critical items.

The Flat Lake Fire is currently listed at 63,817 ha in size. BC Wildfire Service said helicopters have had difficulty fighting the fire today due to the smoky conditions and have been used as visibility allows.

More to come.



