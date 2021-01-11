CRD encourages residents to adhere to COVID-19 public health directives

The Cariboo Regional District updated its response to COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With the number of COVID-19 exposures on the increase in the region, the Cariboo Regional District updated its pandemic response Monday, Jan. 11.

To assist health authorities, the CRD noted residents and property owners are asked to abide by all public health directives and take whatever steps are available to them to help limit the spread of the virus.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Canim Lake as cases soar to 32

While CRD front reception areas remain open at this time, residents are encouraged to make inquiries by phone, 250-392-3351, or e-mail, mailbox@cariboord.ca, wherever possible.

The CRD website cariboord.ca contains contact information for each department and online forms are available for many common permits and applications.

Mask use and hand sanitizing is mandatory upon entering CRD property and appointments are highly recommended.

Building inspections

Scheduled building inspections are continuing at this time. Please contact the building department via the main switchboard for any questions.

Libraries

Compulsory mask use and hand-sanitation policies are currently in place at CRD libraries and most branches are open for in-person visits at this time.

As an alternative to in-person browsing, patrons are encouraged to take advantage of online book holds and the library’s curbside pickup service to minimize the risk of virus spread for patrons, employees, and the public.

Garbage and recycling

Transfer stations and refuse sites remain open and the share sheds that are open are being carefully monitored. Loitering or use of the share sheds without face masks and social distancing may result in closure of the sheds to reduce risk to users, site personnel, and the public. 108 Mile Ranch curbside garbage and recycling is unaffected.

Trails

CRD trails remain open at this time. We urge users to maintain social distancing when using trails and avoid congregating or socializing at trail heads during this time.

Read more: Williams Lake Seniors Village has no active cases of COVID-19



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictCoronavirus