CRD directors look for solutions to growing rural crime trend

“The bulk of these break and enters seem to be drug-fuelled,” CRD board chair Margo Wagner

Political leaders within the Cariboo Regional District are discussing what can be done about the growing crime trends in parts of the region.

Most recently, the communities of McLeese Lake and Lac La Hache have held meetings to discuss the problems in their areas hosted by CRD directors Steve Forseth, Area D, and Al Richmond, Area G, with another meeting scheduled in McLeese Lake this week.

“The CRD board discussed this matter at our meeting at Tatla Lake at length and we have agreed to invite the RCMP detachment commanders from Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House to a future CRD board meeting to further understand the topic of property theft in the rural areas and formulate an action plan for lobbying both the B.C. and federal governments,” Forseth said Tuesday.

RELATED: RCMP make multiple arrests and recover eight stolen vehicles, thanks to public observations

Forseth is hosting a second meeting aimed at tackling the growing crime problem in the rural community.

The meeting is scheduled to get underway Wednesday evening, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the McLeese Lake Community Hall and will include Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, who will be on hand to answer questions, said Forseth.

“I am hoping that residents can have a candid chat with the RCMP as to what actions they can take to make their community of McLeese Lake a safer place to live. Residents themselves requested the meeting following the incident during the Labour Day long weekend,” Forseth said.

READ MORE: EDITORIAL: It’s a real crime

On Aug. 30, a Williams Lake RCMP investigation resulted in the discovery of a property of interest on Lagerquist Road where several allegedly stolen recreation vehicles were recovered. Two suspects are facing charges in connection with the crimes.

Last month Richmond hosted a community meeting in Lac La Hache with 100 Mile House RCMP on hand due to growing safety concerns near their local elementary school.

CRD board chair Margo Wagner said in future meetings they hope to look at ideas such as increasing policing manpower or other strategies in rural areas to combat what appears to be increased criminal activity.

“The bulk of these break and enters seem to be drug-fuelled,” Wagner said.

“If there’s something we can do as a community as a whole with local government together, we feel that is the most beneficial way forward.”

READ MORE: Growing safety concerns for children spark public meeting at Lac La Hache with CRD and RCMP

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

Just Posted

CRD directors look for solutions to growing rural crime trend

“The bulk of these break and enters seem to be drug-fuelled,” CRD board chair Margo Wagner

Update: Williams Lake city council wants new BC Housing units on Second Avenue North all subsidized units

City will seek legal counsel as original request for reduced parking variance stated it would be subsidized housing

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger hits road with Cops for Cancer

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger is on the road once again… Continue reading

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

Provincial population could reach almost seven million in 2043, but Alberta is growing faster

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Most Read