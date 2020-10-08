Pictured: An old 1980 Ford Western States pumper. (Wikipedia Commons photo)

CRD directors approve policy for disposal of aged fire apparatus

“Retaining the apparatus only imposes increased costs on the departments”

As old fire engines and tenders are replaced within the Cariboo Regional District the sale of older apparatus will be open to the public.

During its regular meeting Friday, Oct. 2, directors voted in favour of a new procedure for the disposal of fire apparatus replaced due to age.

Chief financial officer Kevin Erickson said as the older apparatus are superfluous to the departments being able to perform their function, it has been determined that the best course of action is to dispose of the used equipment.

“Retaining the apparatus only imposes increased costs on the departments from increased insurance, repairs and maintenance costs. Through their sale they can contribute something back to the service they came from.”

CRD vice-chair John Massier said the notice of sale should be made known locally so that people in the Cariboo Regional District first before it goes to auction houses.

“I know it would cost us a bit to advertise locally, but I feel that this equipment has been bought and paid for by taxpayers of the regional district and that extra bit of dollars invested to give them an ability to look at it,” Massier said, adding he also wanted to CRD to look beyond Kijiji and Craiglist for advertising online.

Erickson said the cost of advertising would be born by the fire department that is having equipment replaced and they have limited budgets.

He also said lots of the fire departments have an interested buyer by the time the CRD puts the items up for sale.

“The word is already out to anybody who might want them.”

Erickson said he brought the policy forward to the board because the fire departments like to hold onto old equipment.

“They seem to think an expanded fleet is a good thing where we heard Don Jolley, [a consultant brought in to help the CRD look at its fire departments] saying it’s redundant equipment and shouldn’t be retained.”

In the next year or so, the CRD will be switching out a lot of old equipment and Erickson said the CRD wants to make it clear that this is how it’s going to be done.

“No you cannot hold onto it in the hopes of re-purposing it.”

When asked by Area D director Steve Forseth it an independent fire department purchased one of the disposed engines or tenders would the CRD be liable, Erickson said ‘no.’

Read more: Volunteer fire chiefs overwhelmed, in ‘non-compliance’


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 pandemic accelerating digital privacy risks, federal watchdog warns

Just Posted

CRD directors approve policy for disposal of aged fire apparatus

“Retaining the apparatus only imposes increased costs on the departments”

Low mortgage rates, pent-up demand makes third quarter property sales soar in northern B.C.

Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House all see value increases

Atlantic Power donating $15,000 toward new cow boss statue

In June 2020 the original one was removed as it was deemed rotten beyond repair

Work on Highway 20 bump to being Oct. 13

Drivers are asked to continue to slow down when driving over the area

Trap training hoped to address overbundance of beavers near Williams Lake

Xat’sull members learn to set traps and process a beaver

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Most Read