CRD calls for better emergency information sharing

Co-ordination, assembly and access of asset data, information and knowledge across a levels of government and stakeholders needed

Sharing information is key to improving emergency management and resiliency planning in B.C., said Cariboo Regional District Area G director Al Richmond.

Richmond put forward a resolution for the upcoming NCLGA convention in May, calling on the province to take a strong leadership role and provide long-term sufficient funding and resources to increase the co-ordination, assembly and access of asset data, information and knowledge across a levels of government and stakeholders.

“I was asked to put this forward to NCLGA and hopefully it will go to UBCM,” he said.

100 Mile House mayor Mitch Campsall said if the South Central Local Government Association puts forth a similar resolution it will have more impact.

“The idea is if only one does it, it doesn’t roll as hard,” Campsall said. “We want it to roll as hard as we can when we get down to UBCM.”

The resolution was endorsed unanimously.

It was past the deadline for submitting resolutions, however, Area D director Steve Forseth, who is part of the NCLGA resolution committee, said all the resolutions that were submitted on time will be considered first and then late ones can be considered after that.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he also wants to see some guidelines put in place around restoration.

“I’m told because of the fires, particularly in the Cache Creek area, there’s hundred of miles of fences that have been burned, and now archeological assessments are required before the fences can be put back in,” Cobb said. “That is ridiculous.”

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) said in an e-mailed response all work must be consistent with requirements under the Heritage Conservation Act, and archaeological overview assessments are sometimes required.

“FLNRORD district staff are working with local bands to meet consultation requirements.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) fences damaged during the Elephant Hill fire have been replaced, but since then, there have been mud slides and flooding that have impacted MOTI fencing and these are currently in the process of being repaired.

Repairs are expected to be completed this spring.

There are other range fences on Crown land that were lost during the fires that FLRNRORD district staff are working to have replaced.

“As a result of these fences still outstanding, some range tenure holders operations may be impacted.”

