CRD calls for better emergency information sharing

Co-ordination, assembly and access of asset data, information and knowledge across a levels of government and stakeholders needed

Sharing information is key to improving emergency management and resiliency planning in B.C., said Cariboo Regional District Area G director Al Richmond.

Richmond put forward a resolution for the upcoming NCLGA convention in May, calling on the province to take a strong leadership role and provide long-term sufficient funding and resources to increase the co-ordination, assembly and access of asset data, information and knowledge across a levels of government and stakeholders.

“I was asked to put this forward to NCLGA and hopefully it will go to UBCM,” he said.

100 Mile House mayor Mitch Campsall said if the South Central Local Government Association puts forth a similar resolution it will have more impact.

“The idea is if only one does it, it doesn’t roll as hard,” Campsall said. “We want it to roll as hard as we can when we get down to UBCM.”

The resolution was endorsed unanimously.

It was past the deadline for submitting resolutions, however, Area D director Steve Forseth, who is part of the NCLGA resolution committee, said all the resolutions that were submitted on time will be considered first and then late ones can be considered after that.

Read more: Increased fire centre funding, cannabis taxation and pilot training among CRD resolutions

Mayor Walt Cobb said he also wants to see some guidelines put in place around restoration.

“I’m told because of the fires, particularly in the Cache Creek area, there’s hundred of miles of fences that have been burned, and now archeological assessments are required before the fences can be put back in,” Cobb said. “That is ridiculous.”

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) said in an e-mailed response all work must be consistent with requirements under the Heritage Conservation Act, and archaeological overview assessments are sometimes required.

“FLNRORD district staff are working with local bands to meet consultation requirements.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) fences damaged during the Elephant Hill fire have been replaced, but since then, there have been mud slides and flooding that have impacted MOTI fencing and these are currently in the process of being repaired.

Repairs are expected to be completed this spring.

There are other range fences on Crown land that were lost during the fires that FLRNRORD district staff are working to have replaced.

“As a result of these fences still outstanding, some range tenure holders operations may be impacted.”

Read more: Cattlemen urge B.C. to prevent erosion caused during 2017 wildfire season


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Feds boost funding for refugee health care, but study says barriers remain

Just Posted

CRD calls for better emergency information sharing

Co-ordination, assembly and access of asset data, information and knowledge across a levels of government and stakeholders needed

Third Annual Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Golf Tournament slated for May 4

“The tournament is popular due to who Jordan was — not only to the golf course, but to the community.”

Manufactured home zoning amendment denied due to neighbourhood opposition

Residents living near the 911 Proctor Ave. lot said a trailer would decrease property values

Downtown Williams Lake plans new spring festival

Spring In To Downtown will replace the Stampede Street Party

Canada Post semitrailer goes off Highway 97 landing down steep embankment

The driver escapes with minor injuries

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Feds boost funding for refugee health care, but study says barriers remain

Canada’s refugee health program is getting a $283 million boost over the next two years

Personal data of 34,000 medical marijuana patients accessed in data breach: NHS

The breach occurred between December and January

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Mother, two sons identified as three found dead in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of the single-car collision

Most Read