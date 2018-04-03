CRD byelection advance poll underway Tuesday

The Cariboo Regional District Area E byelection’s advance polling is underway for the final day Tuesday at the CRD office located at 180 Third Avenue North.
Advance polling continues until 8 p.m. this evening.
General voting day is Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling stations will be at the CRD’s Williams Lake office, Chilcotin Road, Mountview and Dog Creek Schools.
There are two candidates in the running — Angie Delainey and Melynda Neufeld.
The byelection was called after Area E director Byron Kemp passed away in January.
Area E is the South Lakeside/Dog Creek area which has a population of approximately 4,129 people.
Regional services include land use planning, weed control, waste management, building inspection, bylaw enforcement, library system, corporate administration and electoral area administration.
